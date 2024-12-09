Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij in northern Syria, says Turkish security source

Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 02:45
High views
Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij in northern Syria, says Turkish security source
Syrian opposition groups take control of Manbij in northern Syria, says Turkish security source

A Turkish security source confirmed on Monday that Syrian opposition groups have taken control of the city of Manbij, located in northern Syria.

Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

Opposition

Control

Manbij

