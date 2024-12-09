News
Kremlin says will discuss status of its Syria bases with new authorities
2024-12-09
Kremlin says will discuss status of its Syria bases with new authorities
The Kremlin said on Monday it would discuss the status of Russia's two military bases in Syria with the country's new rulers following the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad.
Asked about the future of the bases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "It is too early to say. This is a subject for discussion with whoever will be in power in Syria."
AFP
