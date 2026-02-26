News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran, US hold talks in push to avert war
World News
26-02-2026 | 08:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iran, US hold talks in push to avert war
Iran and the United States held talks in Switzerland on Thursday, in a last-ditch bid to avert war under the shadow of the biggest American military build-up in the Middle East in decades.
The Oman-mediated discussions follow repeated threats from Donald Trump to strike Iran, with the U.S. president last Thursday giving Tehran 15 days to reach a deal.
The U.S. and Iranian delegations arrived at the venue at the Omani ambassador's residence amid tight security, following a protest by Iranian exiles at their talks last week who threw objects at the Iranian motorcade.
Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed that discussions had begun, saying the two sides expressed "unprecedented openness to new and creative ideas and solutions." He later said the talks had been paused but would resume later in the day.
U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi joined the negotiations, a source close to the talks told AFP, with an Iranian state TV journalist also reporting he was attending.
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian insisted ahead of the talks that the Islamic Republic was not "at all" seeking a nuclear weapon.
While Iran has insisted the discussions focus solely on its nuclear program, the U.S. wants Tehran's missile program and its support for militant groups in the region curtailed.
As part of the dramatic U.S. build-up, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, sent to the Mediterranean this week, left a naval base in Crete on Thursday, an AFP photographer said.
Washington has more than a dozen warships in the Middle East: one aircraft carrier -- the USS Abraham Lincoln -- nine destroyers, and three other combat ships.
It is rare for there to be two U.S. aircraft carriers, which carry dozens of warplanes and are crewed by thousands of sailors, in the region.
The developments follow massive protests in Iran that rights groups say saw thousands of demonstrators killed.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
United States
Switzerland
Middle East
Oman
Donald Trump
Next
Ukraine-US talks start in Geneva: Ukraine negotiator
Oman FM says Iran-US talks pause, to resume later Thursday
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation
Middle East News
2026-01-04
Axios: Syria and Israel to hold talks in Paris under US mediation
0
World News
2025-12-19
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
World News
2025-12-19
Ukrainian, American, European teams to hold new talks in US on Friday: Kyiv
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-18
US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-12-18
US, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt to hold Gaza talks in Miami on Friday: Official
0
World News
2026-02-04
Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report
World News
2026-02-04
Nuclear talks between US and Iran to take place in Oman on Friday: Report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:54
Hillary Clinton demands Trump testify under oath about Epstein
World News
12:54
Hillary Clinton demands Trump testify under oath about Epstein
0
World News
12:48
Afghan govt says several Pakistani soldiers killed, captured
World News
12:48
Afghan govt says several Pakistani soldiers killed, captured
0
World News
12:29
US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP
World News
12:29
US, Iranian delegations back for resumed nuclear talks in Geneva: AFP
0
World News
09:41
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House
World News
09:41
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-18
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
Lebanon News
2025-12-18
Lebanese army chief meets French counterpart to boost military cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video
Lebanon News
2026-02-11
LBCI footage reveals structural cracks beneath at-risk buildings in Tripoli — video
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
Lebanon News
07:47
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-16
'Digital criminal' exposed in Lebanon? Social media account behind company-targeting blackmail trend
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:47
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
Lebanon News
07:47
Good news for Lebanon’s diaspora: Passport fees cut, consular charges scrapped
2
Lebanon News
03:14
French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration
Lebanon News
03:14
French Envoy visits Port of Beirut to discuss IMEC integration
3
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek
Lebanon News
10:27
Israeli military says it struck Hezbollah Radwan Force infrastructure in Baalbek
4
Lebanon News
11:55
Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:55
Israel army says struck eight Hezbollah compounds in east Lebanon
5
Middle East News
04:52
Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'
Middle East News
04:52
Mediator Oman says US, Iran open to 'new and creative ideas'
6
World News
09:41
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House
World News
09:41
Melania Trump to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council: White House
7
World News
06:43
UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations
World News
06:43
UN nuclear watchdog chief at Iran-US talks: Source close to negotiations
8
Middle East News
09:20
Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry
Middle East News
09:20
Iran-US talks to resume Thursday around 1700 GMT: Foreign ministry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More