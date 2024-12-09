Egypt condemned Israel's "further occupation of Syrian lands" and views the Israeli military's movement into a buffer zone as an attempt to enforce a new reality on the ground, according to a foreign ministry statement.



The statement declared that Egypt condemns, in the strongest terms, "Israel's seizure of the buffer zone with the Syrian Arab Republic and the neighboring command positions, which constitutes an occupation of Syrian territory, a violation of its sovereignty, and a clear breach of the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement."



Israel sent tanks across the border into the buffer zone with Syria, describing the move as temporary and limited, aimed at ensuring Israel's security.



Reuters