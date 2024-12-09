News
Syria's parliament says 'supports people's will' to build new country
Middle East News
2024-12-09 | 11:17
Syria's parliament says 'supports people's will' to build new country
Syria's parliament said Monday it supports the will of the people to build a new country, a day after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels took over.
"December 8th was a historic day in the lives of all Syrians. We support the will of the people to build a new Syria towards a better future governed by law and justice," parliament, formerly pro-Assad, said in a statement carried by SANA -- the state news agency whose logo on Telegram now bears the three stars of the rebel flag.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Parliament
Bashar al-Assad
Damascus
