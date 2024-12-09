Syria's parliament said Monday it supports the will of the people to build a new country, a day after President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus as rebels took over.



"December 8th was a historic day in the lives of all Syrians. We support the will of the people to build a new Syria towards a better future governed by law and justice," parliament, formerly pro-Assad, said in a statement carried by SANA -- the state news agency whose logo on Telegram now bears the three stars of the rebel flag.



AFP