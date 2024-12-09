Thousands of relatives of Syria inmates gather at Saydnaya prison: AFP correspondents report

Thousands of people hoping to reunite with loved ones who disappeared in former President Bashar al-Assad's jails gathered Monday evening at the notorious Saydnaya prison outside Damascus, AFP correspondents said.



A line of cars stretched for more than seven kilometers (four miles) as families lit bonfires in front of the prison in the evening, AFP journalists said.



"I am waiting in the hope that one of my relatives will be found," said Youssef Matar, 25, who has camped at the prison since Sunday.



AFP