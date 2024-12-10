Saudi condemns as 'sabotage' Israel's seizure of Golan buffer zone

Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Saudi condemns as &#39;sabotage&#39; Israel&#39;s seizure of Golan buffer zone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Saudi condemns as 'sabotage' Israel's seizure of Golan buffer zone

Saudi Arabia on Monday condemned Israel's seizure of a U.N.-patrolled buffer zone in the Golan Heights.

"The seizure of the buffer zone in the Golan Heights... confirm Israel's continued violation of the rules of international law, and its determination to sabotage Syria's chances of restoring its security, stability and territorial integrity," the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Israel

Buffer Zone

Golan Heights

LBCI Next
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Israel's incursion into Syria must be 'temporary': US State Department
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-08

Israeli Defense Minister after Assad's downfall: Israeli army to take control of buffer zone in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-07

Golan Heights tension: Israel breaches Syrian border to create buffer zone, reinforces troops

LBCI
Middle East News
01:25

Iran condemns 'violation' of law after Israeli incursion into Golan buffer zone

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
02:42

Israeli military incursion in Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad

LBCI
Middle East News
01:35

Syria rebel leader vows to pursue former officials for torture, war crimes

LBCI
Middle East News
01:25

Iran condemns 'violation' of law after Israeli incursion into Golan buffer zone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:05

Lebanon's General Security reviews cases of 1,000 Syrians at Masnaa border, grants entry to humanitarian cases

LBCI
World News
13:57

Israel's army presence in Golan a 'violation' of 1974 agreement: UN

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:17

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Syria war monitor records more than 300 Israeli strikes since fall of Assad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

US Embassy announces Naqoura meeting on ceasefire coordination: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
13:29

Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanese Army units arrest 340 Syrians for illegal entry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:23

Lebanese dollar-denominated Eurobonds rise following Assad's ouster

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Middle East Airlines alters departure times for flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and more

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:16

Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More