News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Qatar in contact with Syria's Islamist rebels: Official briefed on talks
Middle East News
2024-12-10 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Qatar in contact with Syria's Islamist rebels: Official briefed on talks
Qatari officials are in contact with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the ouster of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, an official briefed on the developments told AFP on Tuesday.
"The Qataris have established the first channel of communication with HTS. Communication with HTS and Qatari diplomats are expected to continue in the next 24 hours with Al Bashir," the official said on condition of anonymity, referring to senior rebel Mohammed Bashir.
AFP
Middle East News
Qatar
Syria
Rebels
HTS
Next
Syrian opposition orders fighters to withdraw from cities, to deploy own police force: Sources tell Reuters
Turkey will never let 'Syria be divided again,' says Erdogan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:18
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
Lebanon News
06:18
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace
0
Middle East News
04:53
HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says
Middle East News
04:53
HTS so far 'sending good messages' to Syrians, UN envoy says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel's fourth front in war: Syria becomes new battlefield with Golan Heights under threat
0
Middle East News
12:05
Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels
Middle East News
12:05
Former Syrian PM confirms agreement to hand over power to rebels
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:07
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US official says
World News
10:07
G7 to discuss Syria crisis in talks Friday: US official says
0
Middle East News
09:15
Israel's defense minister confirms overnight strikes on Syria navy
Middle East News
09:15
Israel's defense minister confirms overnight strikes on Syria navy
0
World News
08:33
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'
World News
08:33
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'
0
Middle East News
07:28
Mohammed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for transitional government until March
Middle East News
07:28
Mohammed al-Bashir appointed caretaker Syrian PM for transitional government until March
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:33
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'
World News
08:33
Britain, France and Germany demand Iran to 'halt its nuclear escalation'
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Israeli official: Ground operation extended only a short distance into Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Israeli official: Ground operation extended only a short distance into Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29
UN expert says Israel 'genocide' seeks 'eradication' of Palestinians from their land
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-29
UN expert says Israel 'genocide' seeks 'eradication' of Palestinians from their land
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Syria's Sednaya prison: The Soviet-inspired fortress of torture
2
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
Lebanon News
11:53
MP Gemayel urges reopening assassination files, says Lebanon's suffering under Syria's regime 'reason to celebrate'
3
Middle East News
13:29
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
Middle East News
13:29
Israel strike hits air defense site near Syria's Latakia port; explosions reported in Damascus: Reuters
4
Lebanon News
13:16
Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue
Lebanon News
13:16
Lebanon's PM Mikati announces crisis cell to address missing persons issue
5
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
05:10
Israeli army begins plan to destroy Syrian Navy after near destruction of Syrian Air Force: Amal Shehadeh
6
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
7
Lebanon News
01:11
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
Lebanon News
01:11
Unexploded missile falls on a house in Qlayaat, Akkar
8
Middle East News
00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Middle East News
00:28
Hezbollah condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, says stands by its people
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More