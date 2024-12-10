Qatari officials are in contact with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded the ouster of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, an official briefed on the developments told AFP on Tuesday.



"The Qataris have established the first channel of communication with HTS. Communication with HTS and Qatari diplomats are expected to continue in the next 24 hours with Al Bashir," the official said on condition of anonymity, referring to senior rebel Mohammed Bashir.



AFP