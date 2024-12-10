Israel to 'respond forcefully' if new Syrian rulers allow Iran to 're-establish': PM Netanyahu claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the new rulers in Syria not to follow in the footsteps of the previous regime of President Bashar al-Assad and allow Iran to "re-establish" itself in the country.



"If this regime allows Iran to re-establish itself in Syria, or permits the transfer of Iranian weapons or any other weapons to Hezbollah, or if it attacks us -– we will respond forcefully, and we will exact a heavy price," Netanyahu said in a video statement from Tel Aviv.



"What happened to the previous regime will happen to this one."



AFP