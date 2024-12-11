News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases
Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 04:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases
The Kremlin said Wednesday that it was in contact with the new Syrian leadership over the fate of Russia's military bases in the country following the overthrow of Moscow's ally Bashar al-Assad.
"We are in contact with those who control the situation in Syria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "This is necessary since our (military) base and diplomatic mission are there."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Kremlin
Russia
Military
Syria
Leadership
Next
Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September
Kremlin condemns Israel's strikes on Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Security of Russian military bases in Syria 'guaranteed': Deputy says
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Security of Russian military bases in Syria 'guaranteed': Deputy says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Syrian rebels have 'guaranteed security' of Russian army bases: Kremlin to Russian agencies
0
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Russia announces support for Syrian leadership and condemns 'terrorist' attacks
Middle East News
2024-12-04
Russia announces support for Syrian leadership and condemns 'terrorist' attacks
0
Middle East News
06:34
Russia warns of ISIS resurgence in Syria
Middle East News
06:34
Russia warns of ISIS resurgence in Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:39
Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state
Middle East News
08:39
Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state
0
Middle East News
08:20
Syria rebel leader says won't pardon detainee torturers
Middle East News
08:20
Syria rebel leader says won't pardon detainee torturers
0
World News
08:04
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
World News
08:04
Blinken to head to Jordan, Turkey for Syria crisis talks: State Dept
0
Middle East News
07:50
Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition
Middle East News
07:50
Berlin urges Israel, Turkey not to jeopardize Syria transition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:21
Israeli airstrike on central Gaza kills at least seven
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19
Blinken says Gaza talks 'maybe the last' chance for truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-19
Blinken says Gaza talks 'maybe the last' chance for truce
0
Middle East News
00:38
Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij
Middle East News
00:38
Syrian Democratic Forces announce truce agreement with opposition forces in Manbij
0
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
2
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
4
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
5
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
6
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
7
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
Lebanon News
12:10
Israel's forces carry out large bombing operation in Mays al-Jabal: State media reports
8
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:41
Drones reported flying at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More