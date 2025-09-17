News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
30
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump to get royal treatment on UK state visit
World News
17-09-2025 | 05:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump to get royal treatment on UK state visit
Britain readied to roll out a supersized royal welcome for Donald Trump's unprecedented second state visit on Wednesday, with King Charles III set to greet the U.S. president amid tight security and out of sight of noisy protesters.
From a carriage ride with the monarch to a flypast and a lavish state dinner in the nearly 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle, the UK is going the extra mile to dazzle and flatter the unpredictable Trump.
A huge security operation will keep the 79-year-old Republican far away from demonstrators and the British public, among whom polls indicate Trump remains unpopular, with the extraordinary show of pomp and pageantry unfolding entirely behind closed doors, and outside London.
Knowing that Trump is obsessed with Britain's royals and loves showy displays of pomp, Britain has turned up the pageantry to the max as he becomes the first U.S. president to receive a second UK state visit.
The trip will involve what British officials call the biggest military ceremonial welcome for any state visit in living memory -- even bigger than when Queen Elizabeth II hosted Trump in 2019.
Trump will also get the first joint flypast by U.S. and UK fighter jets at an event of its kind, and the largest guard of honour at a state visit, featuring 120 horses and 1,300 troops.
AFP
World News
United Kingdom
United States
Donald Trump
King Charles III
Next
Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce
Wife of Russian opposition leader Navalny says he was killed by poisoning
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:35
Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for start of UK state visit
World News
07:35
Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for start of UK state visit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-14
Trump says hopes to get Gaza 'straightened out' over next week
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-29
UK says to recognize Palestinian state in September unless Israel acts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:35
Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for start of UK state visit
World News
07:35
Trump arrives at Windsor Castle for start of UK state visit
0
World News
07:20
'Ball still in Iran's court' after nuclear talks with European powers: Berlin
World News
07:20
'Ball still in Iran's court' after nuclear talks with European powers: Berlin
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
EU proposes curbing Israel trade ties, sanctioning ministers over Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:36
Pope Leo decries 'unacceptable' plight of Palestinians in Gaza, urges truce
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-05-09
Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire
World News
2025-05-09
Macron says welcomes Trump's 'strong call' for Ukraine ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
Lebanon News
2025-06-13
Flight disruptions hit Beirut airport as regional tensions mount
0
World News
2025-05-01
Trump taps security advisor Waltz to be new UN envoy
World News
2025-05-01
Trump taps security advisor Waltz to be new UN envoy
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
Lebanon News
12:22
UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Legal action: Lebanon moves toward criminalizing bullying with new draft law
3
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
03:20
Retired soldiers block roads with burning tires in Beirut and Tripoli (Video)
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Rumors of delay: Will Lebanon's 2026 parliamentary elections be held on time?
5
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
Lebanon News
06:18
Hezbollah MP says Israel creating buffer zone as Lebanon’s government ‘fails’ to act
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Bills and illnesses: The high cost of Lebanon's power shortage
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year
8
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Middle East News
09:56
Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More