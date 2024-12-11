News
Syria rebel leader says won't pardon detainee torturers
Middle East News
2024-12-11 | 08:20
Syria rebel leader says won't pardon detainee torturers
Syria's rebel leader said Wednesday that officials involved in torturing detainees will not be pardoned after thousands were released while families hoped to find others who disappeared in the country's notorious jails.
"We will not pardon those involved in torturing detainees," said Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging "countries to hand over any of those criminals who may have fled so they can be brought to justice."
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Detainees
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
0
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
World News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon News
Lebanon News
