Syria's rebel leader said Wednesday that officials involved in torturing detainees will not be pardoned after thousands were released while families hoped to find others who disappeared in the country's notorious jails.



"We will not pardon those involved in torturing detainees," said Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging "countries to hand over any of those criminals who may have fled so they can be brought to justice."



AFP