Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

2024-12-12 | 08:26
Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria&#39;s future
Sources to LBCI: Turkish-Qatari delegation visits Damascus for talks on Syria's future

Sources confirmed to LBCI that a Turkish-Qatari delegation arrived in Damascus Thursday, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, head of the intelligence agency Ibrahim Kalin, and head of the Qatari State Security Agency Khalfan Al-Kaabi, accompanied by an expanded advisory team. 

The sources announced that a meeting will be held with the Commander-in-Chief of the Military Coordination Room Ahmed Al-Sharaa and Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Bashir. 

"The meeting aims to develop future visions for the Syrian reality and push the new Syrian leadership to engage in the Arab, regional and international environment," the sources revealed. 

Work will also be done to push for an internal political dialogue between all opposition parties and assist in the process of political and economic revival in the country, according to the same sources.

