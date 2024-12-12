Political administration source in Damascus: Syria to temporarily suspend constitution and parliament

2024-12-12 | 09:00
Political administration source in Damascus: Syria to temporarily suspend constitution and parliament
Political administration source in Damascus: Syria to temporarily suspend constitution and parliament

A source within the political administration in Damascus revealed to Al Jazeera that the Syrian government has decided to temporarily freeze the country's constitution and suspend the activities of its parliament. 

This move is reportedly part of a broader effort to pave the way for significant political reforms in the post-war period.  

The source stated that a committee of legal and constitutional experts will be formed to draft amendments to the existing constitution. 

This initiative aims to align the legal framework with the aspirations of the Syrian people while ensuring stability during the transitional phase.  

The decision comes amidst intensified regional and international focus on Syria's political future following the fall of the previous regime. 
 

