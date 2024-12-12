Russia hopes to keep military bases in Syria, contacts opposition

Middle East News
2024-12-12 | 12:37
High views
Russia hopes to keep military bases in Syria, contacts opposition
Russia hopes to keep military bases in Syria, contacts opposition

Russia established direct contacts with the political committee of Syria’s Military Operations Administration, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Thursday.

Bogdanov also stated that Moscow aims to maintain its military bases in Syria to continue “fighting international terrorism” in the country.


Reuters

