Netanyahu to Iranians: Your tyrants spent $30 billion on Assad, and his regime collapsed after 11 days of fighting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people in a pointed message on Thursday, accusing their leadership of squandering billions of dollars to support the Assad regime in Syria.



Netanyahu claimed that the Iranian regime invested $30 billion in propping up Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, only to witness his government collapse after just 11 days of renewed conflict.



Netanyahu's remarks come amid shifting dynamics in the Middle East, with the fall of the Assad regime reshaping alliances and sparking discussions about the future of Syria and Iranian influence in the region.