Blinken meets Erdogan as forces backed by US, Turkey clash in Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Thursday for talks focused on a critical aspect of establishing stability in Syria: clashes in the north of the country between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels.



Blinken met President Tayyip Erdogan at Ankara's Esenboga Airport after visiting Jordan on his first trip to the region since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government was ousted on Sunday.



Erdogan and Blinken discussed the latest developments in Syria. Erdogan called on the international community to work together to reconstruct institutions in Syria, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.



Erdogan also told Blinken that Turkey would take preventive measures in Syria for its national security against all organizations it deems as terrorists, the statement said, adding that Ankara would not allow any weakness in the fight against Islamic State.



Blinken noted the shared interest of the U.S. and Turkey in supporting a Syrian-led political transition to an accountable and inclusive government, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.



He emphasized the need to ensure the coalition to defeat Islamic State can continue to execute its critical mission, Miller also said.



Blinken will meet Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday.



