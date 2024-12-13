Turkey will 'never allow weakness' in fight against IS, Erdogan tells Blinken

Turkey will never ease up in the fight against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists in Syria, despite its operations against Kurdish fighters seen as key to containing the extremists, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



"Turkey will never allow any weakness to arise in the fight against ISIS," Erdogan told him late Thursday, according to an overnight statement from his office, using an alternative acronym for IS.



AFP