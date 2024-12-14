HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria

The leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Ahmed Al Sharaa, denounced recent Israeli actions in Syria, describing their justifications as "weak and unacceptable."



According to Sky News Arabia, Al Sharaa stated that Israeli forces have blatantly crossed engagement lines in Syria, risking unnecessary escalation in the region.



In an interview with Syria TV, Al Sharaa highlighted the fragile state of Syria after years of war and conflict, emphasizing that "the current state of exhaustion does not allow for new confrontations." He called for prioritizing reconstruction and stability over actions that could lead to further destruction.



Al Sharaa urged the international community to "intervene urgently and assume its responsibilities regarding the escalation" while stressing the need for "regional stability and respect for Syrian sovereignty."



He maintained that "diplomatic solutions remain the only viable path to ensuring security and stability, steering clear of ill-considered military ventures."



Addressing Syria's internal challenges, Al Sharaa declared that "the Syrian revolution has succeeded, but Syria cannot be governed with a revolutionary mindset." He called for a transition to governance based on law and institutions, describing the next phase as one of rebuilding and fostering stability.



"We are focused on addressing Syrians' primary needs. There is now an abundance of food supplies, which the Assad regime had deliberately deprived Syrians of. We are drafting plans to resolve pressing issues while finalizing data collection," Al Sharaa explained.



He further accused the Assad regime of orchestrating widespread destruction in Syria's agricultural, industrial, and banking sectors. "The regime didn't build a state but a fiefdom, riddled with systemic theft. Documents proving this will be disclosed soon," he added.



Reflecting on the trajectory of the Syrian conflict, Al Sharaa described the struggle as marked by factionalism and international intervention. "It was an exceptional situation with no realistic political solution, leaving us no choice but military action, despite its complexity," he noted.



He accused Russian airstrikes of targeting civilian infrastructure and expressed concerns about a potential "Gaza-like scenario" in northern Syria. "We avoided provoking Russia and gave them opportunities to reassess their relationship with us," he added.



Touching on Iran's involvement, Al Sharaa claimed, "We successfully ended Iranian presence in Syria. However, we hold no hostility toward the Iranian people."