Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-16 | 04:58
Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria
The Kremlin stated on Monday that no final decisions have been made regarding the future of Russian military bases in Syria, emphasizing ongoing communication with Syrian officials.
This comes after four Syrian officials informed Reuters over the weekend that Russia is withdrawing forces from frontlines in northern Syria and from positions in the Alawite Mountains. However, it has not pulled out from its two main bases following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
Kremlin
Russia
Military
Bases
Syria
Related Articles
Middle East News
2024-12-12
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
0
Middle East News
2024-12-08
Recommended For You
Middle East News
08:35
0
Middle East News
08:20
0
Middle East News
07:11
0
Middle East News
06:40
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-03
0
Middle East News
2024-12-15
0
Middle East News
2024-09-30
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-27
Videos
Middle East News
07:11
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Most read
1
Lebanon News
09:34
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
4
Lebanon News
11:54
5
Middle East News
13:35
6
Lebanon News
05:32
7
Lebanon News
01:59
8
Lebanon News
04:44
