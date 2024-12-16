Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria

2024-12-16 | 04:58
Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria
Kremlin says no final decisions yet on Russian military bases in Syria

The Kremlin stated on Monday that no final decisions have been made regarding the future of Russian military bases in Syria, emphasizing ongoing communication with Syrian officials.

This comes after four Syrian officials informed Reuters over the weekend that Russia is withdrawing forces from frontlines in northern Syria and from positions in the Alawite Mountains. However, it has not pulled out from its two main bases following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

Reuters

