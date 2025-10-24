Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'

24-10-2025 | 02:18
Brazil&#39;s Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were &#39;mistake&#39;
Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Friday said he would tell U.S. leader Donald Trump in any meeting at a summit in Malaysia starting this weekend that tariffs on his country were a "mistake".

"I am very interested in having this meeting. I am fully prepared to defend Brazil's interests and show that there was a mistake in the tariffs imposed on Brazil," the leftist president told a press conference at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) headquarters in Indonesian capital Jakarta.

AFP

