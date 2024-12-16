Syria's Kurds, who run a semi-autonomous administration in the northeast, called Monday for an end to all fighting in the country and extended a hand to the new authorities in Damascus.



In a statement at a press conference in Raqqa, the Kurdish administration called for "a stop to military operations over the entire Syrian territory in order to begin a constructive, comprehensive national dialogue," more than a week after Islamist-led rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad's government.







AFP