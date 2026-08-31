Israel signs three-billion-euro arms export deal with Greece

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 05:07
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Israel signs three-billion-euro arms export deal with Greece
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Israel signs three-billion-euro arms export deal with Greece

Israel's defense ministry announced Monday it had signed a deal with Athens worth approximately three billion euros to set up an "Achilles Shield" aerial defense system for Greece.

"Under the deal, Israel will build Greece a comprehensive, multi-layered air defense array, drawing entirely on Israeli-made systems and on the extensive operational experience Israel's defense establishment has gained during the war," the ministry said in a statement, adding that "this is the largest defence export deal in the history of Israel-Greece relations, and one of the largest in the history of the State of Israel".

AFP

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