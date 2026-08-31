UAE says Iran drone attack 'dangerous escalation'

Middle East News
31-08-2026 | 05:32
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UAE says Iran drone attack &#39;dangerous escalation&#39;
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UAE says Iran drone attack 'dangerous escalation'

The United Arab Emirates on Monday condemned an Iranian drone attack intercepted over its territorial waters, calling it a "dangerous escalation".

The foreign ministry said in a statement on X that it "strongly condemned the hostile Iranian attack on the country involving a drone that was intercepted by air defence systems over UAE territorial waters", adding that the UAE reserved the "full and legitimate right to respond".

AFP

Middle East News

drone

attack

'dangerous

escalation'

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