News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Netanyahu holds meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon
Middle East News
2024-12-17 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu holds meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon
A statement issued by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister held a meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon, a strategic location overlooking Damascus.
Reuters
Middle East News
Mount Hermon
Benjamin Netanyahu
Situation
Damascus
Next
Israeli team in Doha talks on potential Gaza deal, official tells Reuters
Syria retains 26 tons of gold reserves after Assad's fall, sources tell Reuters
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:03
PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments
Lebanon News
11:03
PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments
0
Middle East News
10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
Middle East News
10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
0
Middle East News
10:21
Netanyahu holds meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon
Middle East News
10:21
Netanyahu holds meeting to assess the situation in Mount Hermon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
Middle East News
10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
0
Middle East News
09:57
Egyptian source denies reports of Netanyahu's expected visit to Cairo: Al-Qahera News
Middle East News
09:57
Egyptian source denies reports of Netanyahu's expected visit to Cairo: Al-Qahera News
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
Intensive Egyptian-Qatari efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza: Al-Qahera News
0
Middle East News
08:22
France urges Syrian post-Assad authorities to pressure Islamic State
Middle East News
08:22
France urges Syrian post-Assad authorities to pressure Islamic State
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israel warns Lebanese residents against traveling south to designated villages: Army spokesperson
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Ubayda Arnaout tells LBCI: New Syria will respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and build a civil state
0
World News
2024-12-06
Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country
World News
2024-12-06
Russian embassy in Syria urges its citizens to leave the country
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12
Kirby says: White House believes we are close to reaching an agreement in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
3
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
4
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
6
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
7
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
8
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More