UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs

2024-12-17 | 10:52
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs
UN envoy says lifting sanctions on Syria will help address immense needs

U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Tuesday that tangible progress towards a comprehensive political transition in Syria will be crucial to ensure the country receives the economic support it requires.

He added, "There is clear international readiness to engage. The needs are immense and can only be addressed with widespread support, including a smooth end to sanctions, appropriate actions regarding designations, and full reconstruction."

