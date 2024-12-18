News
First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-18 | 02:35
First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP
The first flight since the ouster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad took off on Wednesday from Damascus airport to Aleppo in the country's north, AFP journalists saw.
Thirty-two people, including journalists, were on board the plane. Assad fled Syria as a lightning rebel offensive wrested from his control city after city. His army and security forces abandoned Damascus airport on December 8.
AFP
Middle East News
Flight
Damascus
Assad Regime
Airport
