First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP

Middle East News
2024-12-18 | 02:35
First flight since Assad&#39;s fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP
First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP

The first flight since the ouster of Syria's president Bashar al-Assad took off on Wednesday from Damascus airport to Aleppo in the country's north, AFP journalists saw.

Thirty-two people, including journalists, were on board the plane. Assad fled Syria as a lightning rebel offensive wrested from his control city after city. His army and security forces abandoned Damascus airport on December 8.

AFP

