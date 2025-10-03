Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability

Lebanon News
03-10-2025 | 12:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability

On Friday, UNIFIL chief Major General Diodato Abagnara hosted Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal at UNIFIL headquarters.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strong coordination under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and emphasized the full redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces to extend state authority and help restore stability in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Diodato Abagnara

Lebanese Army

Rodolph Haykal

LBCI Next
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Jdeideh landfill reaches capacity: Lebanon faces another garbage crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-16

UNIFIL donates over 100 vehicles and equipment to Lebanese Army in support boost

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-01

UNIFIL patrol confronted as Lebanese Army steps in to defuse tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-18

Lebanese president seeks 'increased support' to reinforce army in meeting with US envoys

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-17

In LBCI interview, UNIFIL chief says stability in south Lebanon is vital for regional security, praises Lebanese army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

Fate of Lebanese activists after Gaza-bound flotilla seizure: What happened?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut waterfront residents face persistent sewage odor as authorities step in

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Ministries go digital: Lebanon ramps up online payments and services

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:38

Madagascar's president denounces 'coup' attempt over protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03

Dutch Supreme Court orders government to review jet parts export license to Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:34

Italians take to the streets for Gaza flotilla general strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

High-stakes review: Lebanese Cabinet to assess army report on Hezbollah arms control

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:30

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

US approves $230 million in security aid to Lebanon as part of Hezbollah disarmament push

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:06

Israeli military claims it struck Hezbollah site in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Aly Berro skips interrogation over Raoucheh Rock lighting case, faces new summons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Hezbollah transformed: The lasting impact of Israel’s October attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:18

Lebanon presses for release of two citizens detained by Israel on Gaza-bound flotilla

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:15

Lebanon's fuel prices see slight drop

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:35

Trump gives Hamas until 2200 GMT Sunday to agree to Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More