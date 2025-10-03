Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability

On Friday, UNIFIL chief Major General Diodato Abagnara hosted Lebanese Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal at UNIFIL headquarters.



The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of strong coordination under U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and emphasized the full redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces to extend state authority and help restore stability in southern Lebanon.

Today, UNIFIL head Major General @DiodatoAbagnara hosted @LebarmyOfficial Commander General Haykal at UNIFIL HQ. We reaffirmed the importance of strong coordination under resolution 1701 & full LAF re-deployment to extend state authority & help restore stability in south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/iOBFnlquLV — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 3, 2025