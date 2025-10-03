Lebanese army redeployment highlighted in UNIFIL meeting to boost southern stability

Today, UNIFIL head Major General @DiodatoAbagnara hosted @LebarmyOfficial Commander General Haykal at UNIFIL HQ. We reaffirmed the importance of strong coordination under resolution 1701 & full LAF re-deployment to extend state authority & help restore stability in south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/iOBFnlquLV
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) October 3, 2025
Today, UNIFIL head Major General @DiodatoAbagnara hosted @LebarmyOfficial Commander General Haykal at UNIFIL HQ. We reaffirmed the importance of strong coordination under resolution 1701 & full LAF re-deployment to extend state authority & help restore stability in south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/iOBFnlquLV