The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone approaching from the east on Saturday after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck the central city of Tel Aviv.



"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Gvulot, Talmei Eliyahu and Ein HaBesor regarding a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - drone) infiltration, a UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force)," the military said in a statement.



AFP