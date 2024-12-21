News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's army says it intercepted drone approaching from east
Middle East News
2024-12-21 | 08:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's army says it intercepted drone approaching from east
The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone approaching from the east on Saturday after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck the central city of Tel Aviv.
"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Gvulot, Talmei Eliyahu and Ein HaBesor regarding a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - drone) infiltration, a UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force)," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Army
Drone
Yemen
Houthis
Tel Aviv
Next
Yemen's Houthis claim missile attack on central Israel
Israeli army says troops shot Syrian protester in leg
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Israeli Army Radio says five ballistic missiles, two drones launched from Yemen in past month
Middle East News
2024-12-12
Israeli Army Radio says five ballistic missiles, two drones launched from Yemen in past month
0
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Israel
Middle East News
2024-12-09
Yemen's Houthis claim drone strike on Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-10-29
Yemen's Houthis confirm drone attack on southern Israel
Middle East News
2024-10-29
Yemen's Houthis confirm drone attack on southern Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-10-03
Yemeni Houthis claim drone strikes on Tel Aviv
Middle East News
2024-10-03
Yemeni Houthis claim drone strikes on Tel Aviv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
0
Middle East News
07:46
Syria's new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister
Middle East News
07:46
Syria's new rulers name Asaad Hassan al-Shibani as foreign minister
0
Middle East News
07:15
Qatar embassy reopens in Damascus with flag raising: AFP
Middle East News
07:15
Qatar embassy reopens in Damascus with flag raising: AFP
0
Middle East News
06:55
Iran's foreign ministry protests over arrests in US of its nationals
Middle East News
06:55
Iran's foreign ministry protests over arrests in US of its nationals
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-12
Recovery of South Lebanon's Khiam: Lebanese Army takes position as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
0
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to make rare visit to Egypt for D-8 summit
Middle East News
2024-12-17
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian to make rare visit to Egypt for D-8 summit
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:17
Hamas, other Palestinian groups say Gaza ceasefire deal 'closer than ever'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
The untold toll of war: Search for missing Hezbollah fighters hindered by Israel's destruction
2
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
13:34
Israeli violations persist in Lebanon as the army abducts three Lebanese citizens
3
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
4
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
Lebanon News
05:41
Lebanese army raises flag at Hechmech site after takeover (Video)
5
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
Lebanon News
04:57
Israeli army establishes checkpoint in Lebanon's Naqoura after demolitions: Report
6
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanese army takes control of Hechmech, Sultan Yaaqoub, and Halwa camp in Bekaa: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:11
Israeli army bulldozes lemon orchards near UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Qatar's diplomatic efforts: Can a prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas be reached soon?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More