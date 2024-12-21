Israel's army says it intercepted drone approaching from east

2024-12-21 | 08:33
Israel&#39;s army says it intercepted drone approaching from east
Israel's army says it intercepted drone approaching from east

The Israeli military said it intercepted a drone approaching from the east on Saturday after a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck the central city of Tel Aviv.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in Gvulot, Talmei Eliyahu and Ein HaBesor regarding a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle - drone) infiltration, a UAV that crossed into Israeli territory from the east was intercepted by the IAF (Israeli Air Force)," the military said in a statement.

AFP
 

