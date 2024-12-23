Violating Syria's territorial integrity is 'red line' for Turkey: Erdogan says

2024-12-23 | 12:46
Violating Syria&#39;s territorial integrity is &#39;red line&#39; for Turkey: Erdogan says
Violating Syria's territorial integrity is 'red line' for Turkey: Erdogan says

Anyone who violates the territorial integrity of Syria would be crossing a red line for Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Monday.

"The territorial integrity of Syria must be protected -- this is a red line for Turkey. We will never step back from this principle," he said.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Turkey

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

