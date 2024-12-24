Israel directs diplomats in Europe to push for designating Houthis 'terrorist organization'

2024-12-24 | 04:19
Israel directs diplomats in Europe to push for designating Houthis 'terrorist organization'
Israel directs diplomats in Europe to push for designating Houthis 'terrorist organization'

Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to push for the designation of the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist organization.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated, "The Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the region and the world as a whole. The first and most important step is to classify them as a terrorist organization."

The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel, which the group claims is in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.

Reuters

Turkey says over 25,0000 Syrians returned home since Assad's fall
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
