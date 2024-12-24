Israel directs diplomats in Europe to push for designating Houthis 'terrorist organization'

Israel has instructed its diplomatic missions in Europe to push for the designation of the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen as a terrorist organization.



Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar stated, "The Houthis pose a threat not only to Israel but also to the region and the world as a whole. The first and most important step is to classify them as a terrorist organization."



The Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel, which the group claims is in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza.



Reuters