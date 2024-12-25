UAE President and Turkish FM discuss evolving dynamics in Syria and the region

Abu Dhabi hosted talks between UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, focusing on the evolving dynamics in Syria and the region.

The discussions emphasized intensified efforts to prevent the escalation of conflicts across the Middle East.



The UAE's news agency reported that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. They reiterated support for initiatives to fulfill the Syrian people's security, stability, and development aspirations.