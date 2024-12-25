Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

Middle East News
2024-12-25 | 11:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

Angry protests broke out Wednesday in several areas of Syria after a video circulated showing an attack on an Alawite shrine in the country's north, a war monitor and witnesses said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said large demonstrations took place in multiple locations in coastal and central Syria, including in strongholds of the ousted President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority, with witnesses telling AFP there were rallies in Tartus, Latakia, and Jableh on the Mediterranean coast.

The Observatory reported protests in parts of the central city of Homs, where state news agency SANA said police imposed a curfew from 6:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

AFP

Middle East News

Syria

Alawite

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

LBCI Next
Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen: Army
Fate of Lebanese fighters in Syria uncertain: A legal and political process
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
07:09

Israeli army continues invading Syria's Al Qunaitra

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

UAE President and Turkish FM discuss evolving dynamics in Syria and the region

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Syria's authorities say 1 million captagon pills torched: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25

Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Syria's authorities say Alawite shrine attack is 'old'; dates to takeover of Aleppo

LBCI
Middle East News
11:38

Israel's top Finance Ministry civil servant resigns

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-04

Hochstein's Paris Talks Highlight Tensions and Presidential Politics Amid Lebanon-Israel Conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25

Israeli president urges leadership to secure Gaza hostage deal

LBCI
World News
2024-12-17

NATO takes over coordination of military aid to Kyiv from US, source says

LBCI
World News
2024-11-18

EU to 'lead' on climate finance but others must join

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:25

Israeli strike targets alleged Hezbollah warehouses in Lebanon's Bekaa region: Source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Israel's troops reportedly burn house in south Lebanon's Maroun El Ras

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:59

Israeli airstrike targets house in Western Baalbek

LBCI
Middle East News
11:18

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Eighteen injured, two killed in Tripoli building collapse following fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Emirates Airlines extends flights suspension to and from Beirut until January 15

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Large-scale demolition operation reported in Kfarkela, south Lebanon: State media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More