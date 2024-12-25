Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

Angry protests broke out Wednesday in several areas of Syria after a video circulated showing an attack on an Alawite shrine in the country's north, a war monitor and witnesses said.



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said large demonstrations took place in multiple locations in coastal and central Syria, including in strongholds of the ousted President Bashar al-Assad's Alawite minority, with witnesses telling AFP there were rallies in Tartus, Latakia, and Jableh on the Mediterranean coast.



The Observatory reported protests in parts of the central city of Homs, where state news agency SANA said police imposed a curfew from 6:00 p.m. (1500 GMT) until 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.



AFP



