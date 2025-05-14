US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange:' White House

Agreements signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday will "generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," the White House said in a fact sheet summarizing some of the deals' details.



The agreements include a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines, the fact sheet said. They also include a statement of intent that could lead to $38 billion in investments at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base and other air defense and maritime security capabilities, it said.



Reuters