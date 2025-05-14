US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange:' White House

World News
14-05-2025 | 13:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in &#39;economic exchange:&#39; White House
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US, Qatar deals to generate $1.2 trillion in 'economic exchange:' White House

Agreements signed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday will "generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion," the White House said in a fact sheet summarizing some of the deals' details.

The agreements include a $96 billion deal with Qatar Airways to buy up to 210 Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X airplanes with GE Aerospace engines, the fact sheet said. They also include a statement of intent that could lead to $38 billion in investments at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base and other air defense and maritime security capabilities, it said.

Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

United States

Donald Trump

Qatar

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani

LBCI Next
Powerful earthquake strikes off Crete, no damage reported
France's Macron: New Russia sanctions could hit financial services, hydrocarbons in coming days
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-21

UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-05-13

Saudi company to invest $20 billion in AI in US: White House

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

Trump says discussing 'major' economic deals with Putin

LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

White House says 'Rest in Peace' after pope's death

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:33

Trump says he expects Iran diplomacy to 'work out'

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

LBCI
World News
09:58

Germany arrests three Ukrainians suspected of spying in exploding parcel plot

LBCI
Middle East News
09:18

Trump says Syria leader backs Israel ties but has 'lot of work to do'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16

‘New face’ for Lebanon: Beirut airport road revamp targets infrastructure and political banners

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More