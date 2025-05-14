Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-05-2025 | 13:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

Dozens of former hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to reach a "comprehensive deal" for the return of all captives still being held.

In a joint letter published by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, 67 former captives called on the U.S. and Israeli leaders, "Only the immediate return of ALL hostages through a negotiated deal will create the foundation for hope, unity, and the renewal of our nation."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hostages

Hamas

Gaza

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

LBCI Next
Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18

Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21

Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14

Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31

Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26

Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13

New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-13

WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12

Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
10:12

Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms

LBCI
Middle East News
04:20

US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities

LBCI
Middle East News
03:38

Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More