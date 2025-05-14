News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14-05-2025 | 13:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
Dozens of former hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to reach a "comprehensive deal" for the return of all captives still being held.
In a joint letter published by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, 67 former captives called on the U.S. and Israeli leaders, "Only the immediate return of ALL hostages through a negotiated deal will create the foundation for hope, unity, and the renewal of our nation."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hostages
Hamas
Gaza
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Next
Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel, Hamas reach deal on release of six remaining live hostages: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21
Katz says Israel using all means of pressure to 'force Hamas to release hostages'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-14
Hamas says ready to release hostages in exchange for ceasefire and withdrawal from Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-31
Israel proposes extended Gaza truce in bid to secure release of remaining hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:26
Germany's Merz urges quick steps to avert Gaza 'famine'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-13
New US proposal offers hostage release, ceasefire, and post-war vision for Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-13
WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-13
WHO warns of permanent impact of hunger on a generation of Gazans
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12
Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-12
Al Jazeera bureau chief says channel allowed to resume work in Palestinian territories
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
Middle East News
10:12
Trump and Qatar’s Emir sign defense and aviation agreements, highlight global cooperation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49
Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives
0
Middle East News
08:10
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas
Middle East News
08:10
Israel's Netanyahu accuses Macron of standing with Hamas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:18
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:18
Israel's Channel 12: 'Senior' Hezbollah figure killed in south Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
Lebanon News
05:12
Trump says Lebanon has rare chance to break free from 'Hezbollah's grip' and make peace with neighbors
3
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:18
EU pledges €8 million to support peace and security in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
With Syria hopping on the 'train of opportunities,' can Lebanon secure its place in a changing Middle East?
5
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
Lebanon News
11:03
Lebanon names Mohammad Qabbani as new head of Council for Development and Reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
Lebanon News
04:41
At US-Gulf summit, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirms support for Lebanon, stresses state monopoly on arms
7
Middle East News
04:20
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
Middle East News
04:20
US State Department spokesperson tells LBCI Trump-Sharaa meeting a 'historic moment,' reaffirms support for Lebanon and Syria’s minorities
8
Middle East News
03:38
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
Middle East News
03:38
Trump meets Syrian leader after lifting sanctions: US official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More