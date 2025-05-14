Former Gaza hostages urge Netanyahu, Trump to reach deal for release of all captives

Dozens of former hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on Wednesday urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump to reach a "comprehensive deal" for the return of all captives still being held.



In a joint letter published by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, 67 former captives called on the U.S. and Israeli leaders, "Only the immediate return of ALL hostages through a negotiated deal will create the foundation for hope, unity, and the renewal of our nation."



AFP