Israeli army confirms strikes on 'military sites' held by Houthis in Yemen

Middle East News
2024-12-26 | 10:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli army confirms strikes on &#39;military sites&#39; held by Houthis in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army confirms strikes on 'military sites' held by Houthis in Yemen

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had targeted "military sites" belonging to the Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of being "at the heart of Iran's terror axis."

In a statement, the army said, "Air Force fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime on Yemen's western coast and inland." 

The statement added that the strikes were in response to "repeated attacks" by Yemeni rebels on "the State of Israel and its citizens."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Strikes

Yemen

Houthis

LBCI Next
Israeli Security Minister enters Al-Aqsa mosque compound 'in prayer' for Gaza hostages
Hochstein's upcoming visit to address ceasefire concerns: Did Israel breach the ceasefire in Baalbek strike?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Israeli strikes on Yemen kill three: Houthi rebels

LBCI
Middle East News
10:20

Israeli strikes target Sana'a International Airport and other Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Israeli military intercepts missile launched from Yemen: Army

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
12:27

Hamas condemns Israel's 'aggression' on Houthi allies in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

WHO chief says he is safe after Sana'a airport bombardment

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Murex d'Or 2024 red carpet sparks excitement for star-studded ceremony

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Israeli Defense Minister orders military to counter arms smuggling from Iran to Lebanon via Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
10:56

Iran denies allegations of interference in Syria, calls for ensuring Syrians' safety

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army prioritizes Lebanon front, threatens continued strikes and expands operations in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

Israeli army abducts Lebanese citizen in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Around 11,000 Lebanese stranded in Iraq await clear path for return

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanese Army reinforces deployment following Israeli violations in the South

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon’s Energy Minister meets Turkey’s new Ambassador to discuss enhanced cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:49

UNIFIL says any actions threatening fragile cessation of hostilities must stop

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

FM Bou Habib contacts Syrian counterpart: We seek strong ties with Syria's new government to serve both peoples' interests

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More