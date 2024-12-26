Israeli army confirms strikes on 'military sites' held by Houthis in Yemen

The Israeli army announced on Thursday that it had targeted "military sites" belonging to the Houthis in Yemen, accusing them of being "at the heart of Iran's terror axis."



In a statement, the army said, "Air Force fighter jets struck military targets of the Houthi terrorist regime on Yemen's western coast and inland."



The statement added that the strikes were in response to "repeated attacks" by Yemeni rebels on "the State of Israel and its citizens."



AFP