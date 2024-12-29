Turkey's jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, is reported to suggest he might be ready to end insurgency

Middle East News
2024-12-29 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey&#39;s jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, is reported to suggest he might be ready to end insurgency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Turkey's jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, is reported to suggest he might be ready to end insurgency

The jailed leader of Turkey's outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, has been quoted as indicating he may be prepared to call for militants to lay down arms, after a key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan urged him to end the group's decades-old insurgency.

Two parliamentarians from the pro-Kurdish DEM Party met Ocalan for talks on his island prison on Saturday, in the first such visit nearly in a decade. DEM requested the visit after a key Erdogan ally expanded on a proposal to end the 40-year-old conflict between the state and Ocalan's PKK.

"I am ready to take (the) necessary positive step and make the call," Ocalan was quoted as saying, according to a statement by the MPs on Sunday.

Ocalan did not specify what the call would be but his comments came after the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party, Devlet Bahceli, said Ocalan should make a call for the militants to lay down arms.

DEM requested the visit soon after Bahceli expanded on a proposal to end the conflict, suggesting in October that Ocalan should announce an end to the insurgency in exchange for the possibility of his release.

Erdogan described Bahceli's initial proposal as a "historic window of opportunity" but has not spoken of any peace process.

Ocalan has been serving a life sentence in a prison on the island of Imrali, south of Istanbul, since his capture 25 years ago.

Recent developments in Syria and Gaza showed that the solution for the Kurdish issue has become "undelayable," Ocalan was also quoted as saying, adding that opposition and Parliament should also contribute to the new process, in a veiled reference to possible legal amendments.

One major development in the region has been the ouster of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Syria this month. Turkey has repeatedly said there would be no place for the Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara sees as an extension of the PKK, in Syria's future.

"I am also qualified and determined to make the necessary positive contribution to the new paradigm that Mr. Bahceli and Mr. Erdogan have empowered," Ocalan said, according to the DEM statement.

Turkey and its Western allies deem the PKK a terrorist group. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the fighting, which in the past was focused in the mainly Kurdish southeast but is now centred on northern Iraq, where the PKK is based.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Kurdistan Workers' Party

PKK

Abdullah Ocalan

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-28

Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

LBCI
World News
2024-10-23

Turkey hits PKK targets in northern Iraq, Syria after deadly attack in Ankara

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-27

Turkey to permit pro-Kurdish party to visit jailed militant leader

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-27

Turkey seeks to provide power to Syria, collaborate on oil, gas: Newspaper says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:25

Seven killed in Israeli strike on Gaza hospital, Palestinian civil defense says

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

LBCI
Middle East News
06:38

France's Macron highlights Gaza's catastrophic situation, urges action on Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:17

Gaza Health Ministry says 30 killed in past 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanese Army begins redeployment in Shebaa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-25

Syrians protest after video showing attack on Alawite shrine: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-23

Massive Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's Basta: Was Hezbollah's Mohammad Haidar the target?

LBCI
World News
08:18

Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli soldiers vandalize and loot South Lebanon's Naqoura fishermen's port

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:48

LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Shebaa Farms: The disputed land at the crossroads of Lebanon, Syria, and Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Inside Syria's Captagon empire: Syrian regime's survival through Captagon trade and its regional impact

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)

LBCI
World News
05:17

Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea

LBCI
World News
04:05

South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More