The Israeli military said approximately "five projectiles" were fired from northern Gaza into Israeli territory on Sunday, amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in the north of the Palestinian territory.



"Following the sirens that sounded at 16:26 (14:26 GMT) in the area of communities near the Gaza Strip, approximately five projectiles were identified crossing from the northern Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.



"Two projectiles were intercepted" and the rest likely fell in unpopulated areas, it said.



AFP