Ukrainian FM says: Kyiv to send more food aid shipments to Syria

Middle East News
2024-12-30 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian FM says: Kyiv to send more food aid shipments to Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Ukrainian FM says: Kyiv to send more food aid shipments to Syria

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ said on Monday that Ukraine will send more food aid shipments to Syria following the arrival of 20 shipments of flour on Tuesday.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Ukraine

Foreign Minister

Food

Aid

Shipment

Syria

LBCI Next
War monitor says 31 Kurdish, Turkish-backed fighters killed in Syria
Syria's de facto leader hosts Ukraine's foreign minister: SANA
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
World News
07:36

Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects

LBCI
World News
07:36

Spain PM hails Carter's 'defense of democracies, dedication to peace'

LBCI
World News
07:06

Xi tells Biden China-US relationship 'one of the most important' in world: CCTV

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor

LBCI
World News
07:36

Germany plans $62 mln boost for Syrian schools, projects

LBCI
Middle East News
06:29

Iran confirms arrest of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala: State media

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:46

Gaza's Health Ministry says 27 killed in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-16

Israeli airstrike on Baalbek-Riyaq highway kills two and injures nine: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-19

Lebanese Army intelligence receives Ihab Sarhan after Israeli detention, where he was released near a UNIFIL base

LBCI
World News
2024-08-12

Musk, Trump interview on X faces technical issues

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:41

Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi claims military victory over Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Israel's army conducts major demolition operation in Meiss El Jabal, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:06

Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report

LBCI
Middle East News
04:04

Turkey ready to supply power to Syria and Lebanon, Energy Minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

South Lebanon's Khiam searches persist as Lebanese Civil Defense recovers more victims

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More