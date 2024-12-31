Houthis claim missile strikes on Israeli airport and power station: Statement

Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missiles overnight at Israel, hours after the Israeli military announced it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.



In a statement, the Houthi armed forces said the rebels targeted "Ben Gurion Airport [...] with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' type." The second attack reportedly targeted "a power station south of occupied Jerusalem" with a "Zulfiqar"-type ballistic missile.