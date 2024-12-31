News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Houthis claim missile strikes on Israeli airport and power station: Statement
Middle East News
2024-12-31 | 02:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Houthis claim missile strikes on Israeli airport and power station: Statement
Yemen's Houthi movement claimed responsibility for launching two ballistic missiles overnight at Israel, hours after the Israeli military announced it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace.
In a statement, the Houthi armed forces said the rebels targeted "Ben Gurion Airport [...] with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the 'Palestine 2' type." The second attack reportedly targeted "a power station south of occupied Jerusalem" with a "Zulfiqar"-type ballistic missile.
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthi Movement
Ben Gurion Airport
Israel
Next
US officials press Syria on missing Americans, ISIS fight, and Iranian resurgence
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israel's flight operations halted at Ben Gurion Airport after Yemen launches missile
Middle East News
2024-10-07
Israel's flight operations halted at Ben Gurion Airport after Yemen launches missile
0
Middle East News
00:34
Flights suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after missile launches from Yemen: Al Jazeera reports
Middle East News
00:34
Flights suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after missile launches from Yemen: Al Jazeera reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-28
Israel's regional strategy: Lebanon border reinforcements and Yemen offensive
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Israeli air defense intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Israeli air defense intercepts missile launched from Yemen
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:50
Syria's new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister
Middle East News
04:50
Syria's new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defense minister
0
Middle East News
03:30
US officials press Syria on missing Americans, ISIS fight, and Iranian resurgence
Middle East News
03:30
US officials press Syria on missing Americans, ISIS fight, and Iranian resurgence
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:54
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:54
Palestinians bear scars of Israeli detention amid ceasefire push
0
World News
01:13
World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return
World News
01:13
World greets 2025 after a year of Olympics, Middle East turmoil, and Trump's return
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Middle East News
2024-12-29
Turkey's jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, is reported to suggest he might be ready to end insurgency
Middle East News
2024-12-29
Turkey's jailed PKK leader, Abdullah Ocalan, is reported to suggest he might be ready to end insurgency
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to 'stay away from their homes'
Lebanon News
2024-10-11
Israeli army calls on residents of South Lebanon to 'stay away from their homes'
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-30
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
Lebanon News
2024-12-30
Hadi Hobeich tells LBCI: Presidential issue unresolved, stresses importance of not defining a fixed profile for President
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:39
Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
Lebanon News
09:39
Lebanon's Public Prosecutor orders detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Ongoing operations in Lebanon: Israel seeks economic sanctions against Hezbollah
3
Lebanon News
05:41
Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law
Lebanon News
05:41
Bassam Mawlawi from Bkerke: Dureid Al-Assad's family case linked to forged passports; Lebanon's General Security enforcing the law
4
Middle East News
07:45
Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor
Middle East News
07:45
Syria's new rulers appoint Maysaa Sabrine as central bank governor
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Border realities: Israel's actions test ceasefire agreement with Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon yet to set hearing date for Abdul Rahman al-Qaradawi amid Interpol warrant
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's presidency: Domestic and international efforts mount ahead of January session
8
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:29
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More