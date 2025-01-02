The Palestinian Authority temporarily halted operations of Qatar's Al Jazeera television in the territory including its broadcasts, citing the network's dissemination of "inciting material," the Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Wednesday.



The culture, interior and communications ministers decided jointly because the channel broadcast material that was "deceiving and stirring strife," WAFA said without providing details on the subject matter.



The order said the decision was temporary but did not specify an end date.



The Palestinian Authority criticized Al Jazeera last week over its coverage of the weeks-long standoff between Palestinian security forces and militant fighters in the Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.



Al Jazeera denounced Wednesday's decision as "an attempt to discourage it from reporting spiraling events in the occupied territories," according to a statement.



Reuters