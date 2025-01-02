Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar's Al Jazeera TV temporarily

Middle East News
2025-01-02 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar&#39;s Al Jazeera TV temporarily
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar's Al Jazeera TV temporarily

The Palestinian Authority temporarily halted operations of Qatar's Al Jazeera television in the territory including its broadcasts, citing the network's dissemination of "inciting material," the Palestinian news agency WAFA said on Wednesday.

The culture, interior and communications ministers decided jointly because the channel broadcast material that was "deceiving and stirring strife," WAFA said without providing details on the subject matter.

The order said the decision was temporary but did not specify an end date.

The Palestinian Authority criticized Al Jazeera last week over its coverage of the weeks-long standoff between Palestinian security forces and militant fighters in the Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera denounced Wednesday's decision as "an attempt to discourage it from reporting spiraling events in the occupied territories," according to a statement.

Reuters

Middle East News

Palestine

Al Jazeera

Suspension

Broadcast

LBCI Next
Israel's former Defense Minister Gallant quits parliament
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-31

Flights suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after missile launches from Yemen: Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-28

Israeli forces accused of executing civilians near Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Syrian security operations expand in southern Latakia and Baniyas: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-28

Israeli army releases hundreds detained in northern Gaza: Al Jazeera

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
00:40

Israel's former Defense Minister Gallant quits parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:58

Iran summons Saudi envoy over execution of citizens: Foreign Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Middle East News
07:36

Khamenei says: Lebanon and Yemen are symbols of resistance and will prevail, predicts US will leave region 'humiliated'

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More