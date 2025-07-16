Iran seizes foreign tanker for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel

A foreign tanker was seized by Iran in the Gulf of Oman for smuggling 2 million liters of fuel, the chief justice of Hormozgan province said on Wednesday, according to Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency.



"During the continuous process of monitoring and surveilling suspicious fuel smuggling movements in the Gulf of Oman, officers inspected a foreign tanker due to its lack of legal documents regarding its cargo and seized it on charges of carrying 2 million liters of smuggled fuel," Hormozgan's Chief Justice Mojtaba Ghahremani said, according to the report.



The judiciary official added that 17 crew members were arrested and that a judicial case was opened at the Jask county prosecutor's office.



There was no additional information regarding the name of the tanker or the flag to which it is registered.



Reuters