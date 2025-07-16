Israeli drones target Syria's Sweida city, state news agency says

16-07-2025 | 05:45
Israeli drones target Syria&#39;s Sweida city, state news agency says
Israeli drones target Syria's Sweida city, state news agency says

Israeli drones targeted Syria's city of Sweida, where clashes between Syrian government troops and local Druze fighters have resumed, Syrian state news agency said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Drones

Syria

Sweida

Israel military says hit entrance of Syrian military HQ in Damascus
Israel warns Syria to 'leave the Druze' alone
