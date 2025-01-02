LBCI sources: French Foreign Minister to hold talks in Damascus on Friday

Middle East News
2025-01-02 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
LBCI sources: French Foreign Minister to hold talks in Damascus on Friday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: French Foreign Minister to hold talks in Damascus on Friday

LBCI has learned that the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot, is scheduled to visit Damascus in Syria this Friday for discussions. 

Middle East News

LBCI

French

Foreign

Minister

Damascus

Syria

LBCI Next
Palestinian Authority suspends broadcast of Qatar's Al Jazeera TV temporarily
Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

Israeli army targets Hezbollah rocket launchers in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
World News
11:59

New Orleans mass killer said he had joined ISIS: FBI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

From observation posts to occupation: Israel's plans along the Lebanese border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

LBCI
Middle East News
11:54

Qatar Airways says to resume flights to Syria on Tuesday

LBCI
Middle East News
11:29

New government should take over ISIS camps in Syria: Turkish Foreign Minister

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:38

Sources to LBCI: Judge Mirna Kallas orders continued detention of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Proposals for expanded buffer zone: Israel's withdrawal from South Lebanon stirs controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army conducts incursion and sweep operation in Beit Lif, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

LBCI
Middle East News
00:40

Israel's former Defense Minister Gallant quits parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More