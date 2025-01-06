Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in the UAE

Syria’s new foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani landed in the United Arab Emirates Monday on his first visit to the country since armed opposition forces toppled president Bashar al-Assad last month, official news agency SANA said.



“Al-Shaibani, accompanied by defense minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates,” SANA reported.



Reuters