Iran's nuclear program nearing point of no return, France's Macron says

Middle East News
2025-01-06 | 08:16
Iran's nuclear program nearing point of no return, France's Macron says
Iran's nuclear program nearing point of no return, France's Macron says

Iran's disputed uranium enrichment drive is nearing a point of no return and European partners to a moribund 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran should consider reimposing sanctions if there is no progress with Tehran, France's president said on Monday.

Addressing an annual conference with French ambassadors to outline foreign policy objectives in 2025, President Emmanuel Macron described Iran as the main "strategic and security challenge" for France and Europe.

"The acceleration of the nuclear program leads us nearly to the point of no return," Macron said.

Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and has stepped up the program since U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 deal during his first term of office and restored tough U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

Reuters

