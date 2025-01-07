First Qatari commercial flight in almost 13 years lands in Damascus: AFP

The first Qatari commercial flight in nearly 13 years landed in Damascus on Tuesday, AFP correspondents said, as international traffic resumed at Syria's main airport nearly a month after rebels toppled Bashar al-Assad.



The Qatar Airways plane took off from Doha and landed at around 1:00 pm (10:00 GMT), not long after the airport's first outbound flight took off headed for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.





AFP