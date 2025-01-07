Gaza health ministry reports 31 killed in 24 hours

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07 | 05:24
Gaza health ministry reports 31 killed in 24 hours
Gaza health ministry reports 31 killed in 24 hours

The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 31 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 45,885 as the war entered its 16th month.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,196 people had been wounded in the war between Israel and Hamas.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Israel

Death Toll

War

Hamas

Mediator Qatar confirms ‘technical meetings’ on Gaza truce ongoing
Health Ministry in Gaza says 49 killed in 24 hours
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-05

Red Cross says determining fate of Syria's missing is a 'huge challenge': AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-09

Iran warns of risk of 'expansion of war' beyond Middle East

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

