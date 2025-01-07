News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Gaza health ministry reports 31 killed in 24 hours
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-07 | 05:24
Gaza health ministry reports 31 killed in 24 hours
The health ministry in Gaza said on Tuesday that 31 people were killed in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 45,885 as the war entered its 16th month.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,196 people had been wounded in the war between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Israel
Death Toll
War
Hamas
Mediator Qatar confirms 'technical meetings' on Gaza truce ongoing
Health Ministry in Gaza says 49 killed in 24 hours
