News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure
Middle East News
2025-01-07 | 09:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Erdogan tells Iraqi Kurdish PM that Turkey working to keep Syria secure
Turkey is working to ensure that Syria's transformation over the last month will not bring new instabilities to the region, President Tayyip Erdogan told the Iraqi Kurdish prime minister, Erdogan's office said on Tuesday.
Erdogan met Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of neighboring Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, in Ankara and the presidency published a photo of the pair shaking hands.
The visit comes as Turkey has repeatedly said there is no place in Syria's future for the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its extensions, after a rebellion last month ousted former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.
Erdogan repeated that message in the meeting and also "stated that Turkey attaches importance to the preservation of Iraq's stability and security, especially in light of the developments in Syria," the readout from his office said.
Reuters
Middle East News
Erdogan
Iraq
Kurdish
PM
Turkey
Syria
Secure
Next
US authorizes transactions with governing institutions in Syria despite sanctions
Syria’s new transitional government faces challenges in upholding women’s rights and representation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Syria needs to engage in real political process: Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraq
Middle East News
2024-12-03
Syria needs to engage in real political process: Turkey's Erdogan tells Iraq
0
Middle East News
2025-01-06
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
Middle East News
2025-01-06
Turkey says eradication of Kurdish YPG militia in Syria 'imminent'
0
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
Middle East News
2025-01-05
Erdogan expects support from Syria in Turkey's battle with PKK
0
Middle East News
2024-12-25
Erdogan says Kurdish militants in Syria will be 'buried' if they do not lay down weapons
Middle East News
2024-12-25
Erdogan says Kurdish militants in Syria will be 'buried' if they do not lay down weapons
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel bolsters operations in Lebanon as full withdrawal remains unclear amid US transition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:25
UAE, Israeli foreign ministers meet to discuss Gaza humanitarian crisis
0
Middle East News
12:05
Qatar plans to help boost Syrian government salaries: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
12:05
Qatar plans to help boost Syrian government salaries: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
06:49
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
Middle East News
06:49
Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-19
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-19
Lebanese elections: Frangieh maintains presidential bid as support grows for Army Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
Lebanon News
2025-01-03
Clashes stop after HTS deploys force to Serghaya, contacts Lebanese side
0
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round
0
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
2
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
3
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
4
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
Lebanon News
08:38
US Embassy in Lebanon: Mechanism observes LAF 5th Brigade operations in Naqoura
5
Lebanon News
02:21
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
Lebanon News
02:21
US envoy Hochstein meets Lebanese MPs ahead of crucial presidential vote
6
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
07:17
LBCI documents widespread destruction in Naqoura, south Lebanon (Video)
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Lebanese army to return to positions evacuated during Israeli operation in south Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round
Lebanon News
04:50
MP Elias Jarade tells LBCI: No objection to Joseph Aoun, but supports Ziyad Baroud for first round
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More