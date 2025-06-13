Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthi rebels condemned on Friday a wave of Israeli strikes on Iran, adding that the Islamic Republic had the right to defend itself and develop its nuclear program.



"We support Iran's full and legitimate right to defend itself and to develop its nuclear program," the Houthis' political bureau said in a statement on Telegram, adding, "We strongly condemn the brutal Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirm its full and legitimate right to respond by all possible means."



AFP